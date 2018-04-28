Veterinarians Recommend Getting Dogs Lyme Disease Vaccine

It's that time of year, ticks are out for the spring

DULUTH, Minn. – Another sign of the warm weather — ticks are out for the season.

Veterinarians tell us the time is now to get pets up to date on flea and tick products.

The Northland is one of the hot bed areas for Lyme disease, so vets recommend getting every dog a Lyme vaccine.

They say the vaccine is very safe and easy to administer.

“I jokingly say I’m kind of jealous and envious of the dogs because we can vaccinate them for Lyme disease whereas we can’t be vaccinated for Lyme disease and that’s why I stress big dog, little dog, if we’re living in this area, definitely go with a the Lyme vaccination then,” said Mike McIntyre, a veterinarian at Water’s Edge Animal Hospital in Duluth.

Vets say this is also a good time to get pets up to date on rabies and other vaccines.