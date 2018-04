Yellowjackets Win, Clinch UMAC Playoff Berth

UWS swept Minnesota Morris as they get set to close their regular season Sunday afternoon.

SUPERIOR — Sophomore Bailey Kinnunen hit a solo home run in game one of the doubleheader as Wisconsin Superior defeated Minnesota Morris 4-1. The Yellowjackets would top the Cougars 12-5 in five innings, which helped them clinch a berth in the UMAC playoffs. UWS will wrap up their regular season at home on Sunday against Northland.