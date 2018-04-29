CSS Tennis Teams Finish UMAC Regular Season Undefeated

Both the men's and women's tennis teams will enter the UMAC tourney as #1 seeds.

DULUTH — Sunday was the final day of the UMAC tennis regular season. St. Scholastica and Wisconsin Superior had their first match this season against each other. And it happened to fall on the final day of the season.

The Saints came away with the win 9–0 for the men and 8–1 for the women. Both squads finish conference play undefeated at 7–0, and both teams will go into the UMAC tournament as #1 overall seeds.

For the men, it’s their 22nd straight conference title, and the women will be the outright conference champs after sharing the honor last season. With all of the success head coach Wells Patten keeps his team level headed going into the playoffs.