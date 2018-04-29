Homegrown Music Festival Kicks Off For Adults, Kids

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth’s Homegrown Music Festival kicked off Sunday withe a proclamation by Mayor Emily Larson at Hoops Brewing in Canal Park.

And earlier in the day was the third-annual Homegrown Children’s Music Festival, which combines homegrown bands with kid–friendly activities like face painting and hula hooping.

“it’s just a way for people who have kids who might not otherwise be able to interface with the festival to be able to come and enjoy what homegrown does celebrates this part of the year celebrates all the art and music in Duluth” said Volunteer Coordinator, Jesse Dykhuis.

The festival is a great way to keep parents involved and introduce the next generation to the homegrown tradition.