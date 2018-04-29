Northland’s Wildfire Season Begins With Red Flag Warning

DULUTH, Minn. – Warm, dry, gusty air fueled up concern Sunday for fire crews ready to respond at any moment for wildfires, that if started could spread quickly.

The National Weather Service in Duluth issued a Red Flag Warning for much of the Northland Sunday morning.

“Combination of strong winds and low humidities would promote a fast fire growth and rapid fire spread for any outdoor fires” said meteorologist Kevin Huyck.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources asked the public to be careful with campfires, outdoor grills and smoking that could throw off a spark and ignite a fire.

The DNR says once a fire ignites and is eventually put out by their crews, the job doesn’t stop there because of fears of the area starting on fire again.

“What will happen is two or three days even a week later that smoldering little fire with get up get into some grass again and run again so we like to keep checking it until we’re sure it’s going to be out” said Cloquet seasonal firefighter Dan Grindy.

Both the National Weather Service and the DNR made it a point to remind people that at this time of year you do need to get a burning permit and also check with the land management agencies who have applications and restrictions for individual locations.