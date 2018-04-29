Routine Inspections Of Blatnik Bridge Start Monday

DULUTH, Minn. (Press Release) – Motorists travelling on Interstate 35/I-535 and Highway 53 in Duluth will encounter temporary ramp closures for routine Snooper bridge inspections Monday, April 30 through Wednesday, May 2.

Monday, April 30 the ramp from northbound I-35 to southbound I-535 and the ramp from southbound Highway 53 to southbound I-535 will close between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Tuesday, May 1 the ramps from I-535 to southbound I-35 and northbound Highway 53 will close between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Wednesday, May 2 the ramp from southbound Highway 53 to southbound I-35 will close. Right lane closures will also occur on southbound Highway 53 to I-535 and southbound Highway 53 to northbound I-35 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

All ramps will be open both days for the morning and evening commute.

Motorists are asked to be patient and use caution in and around work areas.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.