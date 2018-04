Tickets On Sale: Zeitgeist’s ‘Spirit Of The Times Fundraiser & Party’

DULUTH, Minn. – A big fundraiser is approaching at the Zeitgeist Arts Building, are you are invited.

The Spirit of the Times Fundraiser and Party is May 19, which helps support the non-profit’s work, like investing in local artists and filmmakers, and addressing disparities in our communities like health, income, and access to fresh food.

Tickets are on sale now, and early bird specials go until midnight Monday.

Click here to order your tickets online.