Yellowjackets Tennis Playoff Bound in Inaugural Season

The Yellowjackets are going to the UMAC playoffs in their first year of existence.

DULUTH — The Wisconsin Superior men’s and women’s tennis teams finished the UMAC regular season with a loss against St. Scholastica.

Both teams wrapped up the season with 10–6 records, including a 5–2 mark within the UMAC. This is their first year as a program so the playoff experience will be invaluable to the younger players on the team.