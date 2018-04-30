Chmielewski Polkafest to Celebrate 40 Years

HINCKLEY, Minn. – The polka tradition is continuing in Minnesota with the 40th Annual Chmielewski Polkafest this year.

The long-standing weekend event is taking place Friday, May 18 – Sunday, May 20 at Grand Casino Hinckley.

Florian Chmielewski describes polka as “happy music.”

This year, there will be ten bands, 30 hours of dancing, polka dance lessons, door prizes, a World of Accordions Museum exhibit and more.

To purchase tickets or learn more stop in at the box office, head to www.funtimeband.com, click here or call Patty Chmielewski at (612) 597-8116.

Ticket Price(s):

Friday or Saturday GA Single Day – $20

Sunday GA Single Day – $17

3-Day GA Passes – $49

Friday, May 18

12:00 – 1:30 p.m. Alaska Polka Chips

1:30 – 3:00 p.m. Bill Koncar Band

3:00 – 4:30 p.m. Alaska Polka Chips

4:30 – 6:00 p.m. Bill Koncar Band

6:00 – 7:30 p.m. Gary’s Ridgeland Dutchmen

7:30 – 8:30 p.m. Chmielewski Funtime

8:30 – 10:00 p.m. Gary’s Ridgeland Dutchmen

Saturday, May 19

10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Chmielewski Funtime

11:00 – 12:30 p.m. Gary’s Ridgeland Dutchmen

12:30 – 2:00 p.m. Ryan Herman & Karl Hartwich

2:00 – 3:30 p.m. Gary’s Ridgeland Dutchmen

3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Ryan Herman & Karl Hartwich

4:30 – 6:00 p.m. Malek’s Fishermen

6:00 – 7:30 p.m. Rod Cerar Orchestra

7:30 – 9:00 p.m. Malek’s Fishermen

9:00 – 10:00 p.m. Rod Cerar Orchestra

Sunday, May 20