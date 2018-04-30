Duluth Homegrown Music Festival Kicks Off

"Big Science" Describes Their Sound Ahead of Performance

DULUTH, Minn. – Music is filling Duluth as the Homegrown Music Festival is officially underway.

With several performances each day, the festival will run through Sunday, May 6.

Tonight, Monday, April 30, “Big Science” is performing at 8:45 p.m. at the Rex Bar at Fitger’s.

“Big Science” describes their music as experimental. Group members tell FOX 21 they avoid rehearsing so all shows are improvisational.

For more information on the festival head to www.duluthhomegrown.org.

For more information on Big Science head to www.facebook.com/bigscienceduluth/.