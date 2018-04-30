Duluth Homegrown Music Festival Kicks Off

"Big Science" Describes Their Sound Ahead of Performance
Natalie Froistad

DULUTH, Minn. – Music is filling Duluth as the Homegrown Music Festival is officially underway.

With several performances each day, the festival will run through Sunday, May 6.

Tonight, Monday, April 30, “Big Science” is performing at 8:45 p.m. at the Rex Bar at Fitger’s.

“Big Science” describes their music as experimental. Group members tell FOX 21 they avoid rehearsing so all shows are improvisational.

For more information on the festival head to www.duluthhomegrown.org.

For more information on Big Science head to www.facebook.com/bigscienceduluth/.

Related Post

Piedmont Panthers Prepare for State Testing
Ethnic Days to Feature Slovenian Button Box Player
48th Annual Park Point Art Fair to Attract Thousan...
Helpful Hands Prepare for ‘A Glensheen Chris...

You Might Like