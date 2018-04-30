Local Road Improvements Take Priority Before Twin Ports Interchange Project Begins

DULUTH, Minn.- Updates on the long-awaited can of worms construction formally known as the Twin Ports Interchange Project.

Officials say construction on local roads will be the first priority before starting work on the interchange itself. Minnesota Department of Transportation officials tell us work will begin on Garfield Avenue, Railroad Street, and 7th Avenue W. during the 2019 construction season.

The project focuses on surface improvements including adding turn lanes and channeling traffic intersections.

Officials say they’re focusing on local roads first to make sure drivers have good alternative routes.

“Businesses, of course, have access concerns and they have concerns how traffic will be interrupted during construction, that’s why we’re making some of these local road improvements,” MnDot Twin Ports Interchange project manager Roberta Dwyer said.

Project managers want to remind the public, construction will cause delays and road closures. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is hoping to receive feedback from the community.