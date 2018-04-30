MPR News Announces Minnesota’s Most-Loved Lake

The Votes are in

DULUTH, Minn. – The votes are in and the most-loved Minnesota Lake is…Lake Superior!

MPR News announced the winner today in their month-long ‘Minnesota’s Most-Loved Lake contest’.

MPR News readers submitted hundreds of nominations, thousands of votes and heartfelt testimonials about what made their favorite Minnesota lakes so special.

According to MPR News, Lake Superior beat out a total of 271 nominated lakes throughout the contest.