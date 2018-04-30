New “Learning Community” Provides Space for Families of Job Seekers with Disabilities

Employment Learning Community Created to Support Families

DULUTH, Minn. – It can sometimes be difficult for those with disabilities to find a competitive job in the workforce.

On Tuesday, May 1, families can get more insight on the topic through a new group.

The Arc Minnesota is hosting an “Employment Learning Community” to support family members and job seekers with disabilities.

This event will be from 4:30 – 7:00 p.m. at the Ordean Building, Conference Room B/C, 424 W. Superior St., in Duluth.

This is a free event.

The Employment Learning Community will provide a relaxed and engaging atmosphere where parents/family members can meet and connect with other parents/family members.

Participants gain new information, develop new relationships, and identify future interests and current needs in their support for their loved ones to find competitive employment.

A light dinner will be served.

Jody Van Ness will present during this event.

Her remarks will focus on the topics, “Presenting Your Child in a Strengths-Based Way” and “A Family’s’ New Role: Transitioning Your Child to Adulthood.”

Van Ness is the parent of an adult son on the autism spectrum. She is also an Education Program Specialist at the University of Minnesota’s Institute on Community Integration. Her experience includes teaching students on the autism spectrum, coaching and training families and professionals working in the disability field, and work on mental health issues. She emphasizes approaches that focus on the interests, skills, and needs of the person with a disability and that give the person as much control over his/her future as possible.