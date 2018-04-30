‘One District, One Book’ Project at Duluth Edison Charter Schools

Students, Staff, and Administrators will all read "The Last of the Really Great Whangdoodles" together

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Edison Charter Schools are starting a district-wide special reading project.

Every kindergarten through fifth grade student, staff member, and administrator will receive a copy of “The Last of the Really Great Whangdoodles,” a children’s book by Julie Andrews.

They are all asked to read the book at home over the next few weeks.

“It’s a great way to get families and staff and kids talking and discussing great literature and it hopefully will help make that spark for kids to become lifelong readers,” said Ann Schuldt, the District Literacy Coordinator at Duluth Edison Charter Schools.

They will read a chapter a day for the next twenty days.