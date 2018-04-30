Prominent Trump Critic Painter Enters Minnesota Senate Race

Richard Painter Filed Paperwork Last Week

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – A former Republican White House lawyer and prominent critic of President Donald Trump is running for former Sen. Al Franken’s seat.

And he’s running as a Democrat.

Richard Painter filed paperwork with the FEC late last week.

Painter served as chief White House ethics lawyer to President George W. Bush but has emerged as a top critic of Trump.

His entry pits Democratic Sen. Tina Smith with an endorsement challenge and a possible primary.