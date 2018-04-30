Questions Arise After Refinery Explosion

Husky Energy used Hydrogen Fluoride, a potentially deadly chemical compound in their facility

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Questions are rising involving Husky Energy’s use of Hydrogen Fluoride, a deadly, skin eating chemical when in contact with humans.

This comes after the historic explosion and fire April 26th at Husky’s Superior oil refinery, which miraculously did not take any lives or release any of that Hydrogen Fluoride in the process.

Governor Scott Walker (R-Wis.) was in Superior to revisit the scene as officials released the latest on cleanup efforts at the refinery.

The refinery remains shut down with some crews getting access to parts of the destroyed plant.

This as local and state government officials work with Husky Energy to clean up, determine a cause, and work to make a safer facility in Superior for the future.

“What happened here?” asked Kollin Schade, refinery manager at Husky Energy Superior. “Why did it happen and what are we going to do to never allow it to happen again?”

Husky Energy’s refinery manager gave a commitment that the Canadian company will rebuild and remain in Superior.

“Once they’re satisfied that they have the evidence and the information needed to make a proper assessment of what actually happened, then we will be allowed to start cleaning the area up and going to work repairing what’s damaged,” said Schade.

Superior Mayor Jim Paine assures that Husky will be held accountable as “good corporate citizens” in the city.

“We have to be honest with each other and with the public to make sure that while we all stayed together during the crisis, we all stay together during the cleanup to make sure that this refinery comes out better than it went into the emergency, that we have a better refinery out of this so that our economy continues to improve and public safety continues to improve,” said Paine.

The Federal Environmental Protection Agency and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will continue to study the air quality and water quality of the region during the cleanup process.

“We’re committed to working with this community, with this county, and ultimately with the company, whatever help and assistance they need going forward to get this cleaned up properly and then to get people back to work and back operational,” said Gov. Scott Walker.

While the refinery is expected to be closed for an unknown amount of time, officials say jobs are not at risk right now.

“I think all of the employees are going to be involved in the cleanup and the rebuilding so I don’t think folks are going to be out of work, I think there’s actually going to be in the short term there’s going to be more work,” said State Rep. Nick Milroy (D-South Range).

In the aftermath of the explosion and fire, it was revealed that a highly dangerous chemical compound, Hydrogen Fluoride, is in use at the refinery and was at risk of igniting during the emergency.

That compound can become airborne and eat human flesh to the bone.

Husky’s manager would not answer whether the chemical would continue to be used, but said all options will be considered moving forward.

“We are always going to be examining new technology and what’s available out there,” said Schade. “That’s on an ongoing basis. We do that all the time anyhow.”

A 2011 report from the Center for Public Integrity showed Hydrogen Fluoride being used at 50 out of 148 refineries nationwide. That’s according to a report from Wisconsin Public Radio.

WPR also reports some refineries have converted to Sulfuric Acid, but that it can be more costly.