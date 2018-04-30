Superior Pursuits Back on the Big Lake

In this week's Knowing Your Neighbors, Captain Parker Bambenek Launches the Elixir for Another Season of Success

McQUADE HARBOR, Minn. – Just one semester shy of graduating from Northern Michigan University, Captain Parker Bambenek of Superior Pursuits was hit by a snowmobiler while ice fishing.

That incident left Bambenek with two broken legs and a new outlook on life.

“If someone wants to go tomorrow, they can give me a call right now,” said Bambenek.

Captain Parker and his first mate Remi are lost without their boat and a big lake.

“It feels great to be back on the water,” said Bambenek.

Last week, the dynamic duo went through the spring checklist.

“It’s not too early. The boat’s in the water and I’m fishing,” said Bambenek.

After tuning up engines, touching up paint and polishing with a fresh coat of wax, the Elixir could be seen entering Lake Superior. Right now Captain Parker is operating his charter fishing business from the McQuade Harbor along Scenic Highway 61.

“It’s easy enough putting the boat in the water, pulling it out is a little more difficult,” said Bambenek.

In a few days, he should get the go ahead to dock in the Duluth/Superior Harbor after all of the ice is gone. This will be Captain Parker’s third season setting sail on his own.

“I actually just graduated from nursing school at Northern Michigan University,” said Bambenek.

Bambenek plans to net a nursing job during the winter while putting his lifelong fishing skills to use in the summer.

“My dad is Dr. Juice, so I grew up fishing,” said Bambenek.

At 27-years-old, this captain is the youngest to operate a charter fishing business from Duluth.

“I’m definitely family-friendly, I love having kids along; they’re probably my most favorite people to have on the boat,” said Bambenek.

No matter your age or experience, Captain Parker tells FOX 21 he’s simply happy to be doing what he loves everyday thanks to adventurous clients from near and far.

“Most of the time it’s their first time being out on the big lake,” said Bambenek.

If you’re looking to hook a couple hours aboard Superior Pursuits, the catch will most likely include a few lake trout right now as surface temperatures start to warm.

Bambenek says the fish might not be on the surface yet, and anglers are going to want to run lines deep.

Despite a brisk breeze off the big lake, Captain Parker says he’s certain you’ll reel in memories that’ll last a lifetime.

If you’re looking to book a charter with Superior Pursuits, call Captain Parker at (906) 360-7513 or click here.