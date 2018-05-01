15 Arrested in Cloquet Drug Investigation

More Arrests are Expected

CLOQUET, Minn. – An investigation by the Cloquet Police Department dubbed “Operation Spring Cleaning” has led to the arrest of 15 individuals selling controlled substances in the City of Cloquet and surrounding areas.

Authorities say during the investigation, “detectives purchased substantial amounts of controlled substance from more than 20 individuals, many of which were arrested and later arraigned in Carlton and St. Louis County District Court.”

More arrests are expected in relation to this investigation.

Investigators recovered over 1,100 grams of methamphetamine, eight grams of heroin, 30 grams of marijuana, $10,000, and five vehicles were seized.