$5.49 Million Eco Friendly Dream Home for Sale in Silver Bay

SILVER BAY, Minn. – A $5.49 million dollar home has hit the market in Silver Bay overlooking the shores of Lake Superior.

Dubbed the “Palisade Retreat” on Sotheby’s International Realty website, this home boasts 1,480 feet of shoreline along Lake Superior approximately 30 minutes from Lutsen Mountains.

The 7,200 square foot private compound features a treetop art studio, a guesthouse with a private beach, 7 bathrooms, and 4 bedrooms.

This eco-friendly modern oasis also sits on 7.5 acres of land with incredible scenic views.