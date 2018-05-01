Duluth YMCA Offers Swim Scholarships for Underserved Communities

DULUTH, Minn. – Summer is just a couple months away which means families will be out on the lakes enjoying weekends up North.

But while enjoying the warmer weather, families should always have water safety on their minds.

Sara Eder, the Aquatics Director for the Duluth YMCA, stopped by FOX 21 this morning to chat about safety education opportunities at the YMCA.

As May is Safety Around Water Month, the Y is reminding Duluthians of their swim scholarship program.

The scholarships support swim instruction and water safety to children from underserved communities in the Duluth area.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fatal drowning is the second-leading cause of death for children ages one to 14.

Additionally, nearly six out of 10 African American and Hispanic/Latino children are unable to swim, nearly twice as many as their Caucasian counterparts.

To learn how to qualify for financial assistance, contact Sara Eder at 218-722-4745 ext 131 or seder@duluthymca.org.

For more information about the Y head to www.duluthymca.org.