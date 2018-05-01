Final Bids Approved For New Superior Fire Department

SUPERIOR, Wis. – After years of planning, all contracts were in place Tuesday to begin construction for Superior’s new multi-million dollar fire station.

Councilors gave the final bids Tuesday night to KBK Services out of Ashland, Wis.

Councilor Brent Fennessey told FOX 21 the company came in at the lowest cost for the plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning at $832,000.

Some union representatives did speak up at the council meeting against awarding the bids to KBK.

Construction will start up this summer at the 37-year-old main fire station on Tower Avenue.

Councilor Fennessey says crews will build around daily operations at that main fire station.