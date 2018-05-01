Justin Wieck Hired as UMD Men’s Basketball Head Coach

Wieck is the 17th Coach in UMD Men's Basketball History

DULUTH, Minn.- It was clear At the end of last season Romano gym wasn’t the only entity on campus that needed a make over. After parting ways with head coach Matt Bowen, UMD began their search for a new head men’s basketball coach, and Tuesday they announced they’d found their man. Former Minnesota State Moorhead. Associate Head Coach Justin Wieck has officially been named as the programs new face. Not a bad time to sign on as a Bulldog with Romano gym already undergoing a 10 million dollar renovation, something Wieck says will be a huge selling point.

UMD Head Men’s Basketball Coach Justin Wieck, “We have that big city feel, there’s so many positive things going on here, and when you can put all that together with a brand new arena here, there’s just so many things to sell here going forward.”

However, it will take more than a new court to bring Bulldog men’s basketball back to where it wants to be, but add in a re-commitment to local recruits and Wieck’s new offensive scheme and the results may spell success.

Wieck explains, “The 3 point line is such a weapon, you can’t just live and die by it so there’s other things we will do, x’s and o’s it’s a ball screen offense, we really try to space the floor, drive and kick, but I think it’s something our guys will be excited to play in.”