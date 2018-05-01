Minnesota Man Works to Support Vietnam Veterans

Program Highlights Nonprofit Work with Minnesota Veterans for Progress

SUPERIOR, Wis. – History is hard to miss throughout the Northland and one center in the Twin Ports is continuously educating citizens and supporting local veterans.

One way the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center is working to do that is through a program being hosted next week.

Veteran Fletcher Hinds is visiting the center on Thursday, May 10 to talk about his experiences in Vietnam and his nonprofit work with Minnesota Veterans for Progress.

The mission of MVP is to support veterans, military service members and their families.

In 2008, MVP began conducting humanitarian projects in Cambodia and Vietnam. These projects provide an opportunity for veterans to move toward reconciliation and closure of their war experiences by participating in service projects in Asian social and cultural environments. Projects include: installing water wells, building water storage and filtration systems, supporting schools, orphanages and clinics and providing vocational training to women at risk of being trafficked.

The program is at 6:30 p.m. at the center which is located at 305 Harbor View Parkway in Superior.

For more information head to www.bvhcenter.org.