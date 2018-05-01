One Resolution Made in Alleged Fraser Shipyard Lead Poisoning Case

Multiple Employees at Fraser Claim They Got Lead Poisoning While Working There

SUPERIOR, Wis.-One of the employees who was working at Fraser Shipyards in Superior has reached a resolution with the business after he suspected he got lead poisoning there back in 2016.

The resolution was made with James Holder, a welder at the sight.

His attorney in Chicago would not go into details on the settlement, but said he represents 60 other clients who worked there who also claimed to get lead poisoning.

He said there cases are still ongoing.

Those workers claim they were poisoned by toxic lead while refurbishing a vessel and that Fraser Shipyard’s management knew the risk to employees, but never took the proper safety precautions.

A spokesman for Fraser today, would only confirm a resolution was made.