Sex Trafficking Memorial Held in Duluth

Ceremony and Procession Memorializes Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

DULUTH, Minn. – Victims of human trafficking were honored at a memorial in Duluth.

Every year on May 1st, a ceremony and procession memorializes missing and murdered indigenous women.

That group is disproportionately affected by sex trafficking.

“It’s an issue in our community and I just don’t think on a day to day basis it gets enough attention and we’ve had some members of the community that have been missing for over three years,” said Shawn Carr, who co-organized the memorial.

According to a 2010 study, at least 213 girls are sold for sex every month in Minnesota.