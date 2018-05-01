Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter – Full Time

KQDS, FOX 21 NEWS in Duluth, Minnesota has an opening for a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. Primary duties include anchoring/producing our weekend evening sportscasts, and serving as a sports reporter. You will also play a big role in planning and appearing on our weekly sports show “Friday Night Frenzy.” The ideal candidate has experience in a television newsroom and a college degree. Must be able to shoot/edit non-linear formats. Should be comfortable doing live shots and handling tight deadlines. We focus heavily on local sports journalism. Need someone who can come up with innovative story ideas beyond just scores and highlights. Links to application materials/reels should be sent to: dclouse@kqdsfox21.tv (No phone calls please).

EOE FOX 21, owner Red River Broadcast Co., LLC are Equal Opportunity Employers