Duluth FC Reloads Roster Ahead of U.S. Open Cup

The Bluegreens held a special Signing Day with four returning players and two newcomers.

DULUTH — We are just one week away from the U.S. open cup, where Duluth FC will make their first appearance. So it’s a good time to reload the team with some more talent.

Wednesday, St. Luke’s hosted a special signing day for the Bluegreens. The event featured six players, including four who are coming back to the team.

For head coach Joel Person it’s all about plugging their holes before the start of the season.

‘”I think we need to be a little more dangerous in the attacking third, especially in our wide positions, so our wingers. We had very good players last year but they were actually more center–midfielders playing out of position. So some of the things we’ve done is gone out and brought in true forwards that can compliment Kyle Farrar at center forward and I think it’s going to click very well” said Person.

Duluth FC also signed two new players including defenseman Ryan Tyrer. And while most players need to adjust to the difference in the weather, he is already used to it.

“Sometimes I mean playing in the states for two years has helped me a lot, adjust and stuff like that and i recently played in Wyoming so it’s hot over there in the summer so it works out well” said Tyrer.