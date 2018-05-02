Duluth Lions Club to Host Annual Pancake Day on Thursday

Annual Fundraiser Supports Local Organization

DULUTH, Minn. – This Thursday Northlanders will have the chance to eat breakfast at any point in the day.

The Duluth Lions Club is hosting its Annual Pancake Day, giving hungry eaters the option to eat pancakes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or snack!

The event will run from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Pioneer Hall at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center on Thursday, May 3.

The Duluth Lions Club supports various organizations and individuals throughout the community.

Proceeds from Pancake Day supports local programs for sight, hearing, diabetes and youth needs.

Tickets at $7 in advance and $8 at the door. Children 4 and under are free with paid adult.

Credit cards are accepted at the door.

Free Parking is provided by the Lions Club & Waddell & Reed Financial Advisors.

Advance Tickets Available at the Following Locations:

Mainstream Fashions 206 W. Superior St.

Lighthouse Center 4505 W. Superior St.

All Duluth State Farm Ins. Offices

Ecumen Lakeshore 4002 London Rd

Valentini’s 1400 London Rd

Snyder’s Super Stop 2nd Floor Holiday Center

Mr. D’s 5622 Grand Avenue

Theobald Family Eye Care 3308 W. Arrowhead Rd.

The Lions’ Table in the Holiday Center

Harbor Pointe CU 11 W. 2nd St.

For more information, visit www.lionspancakeday.com or visit their Facebook Page.

The DECC is located at 350 Harbor Dr., Duluth, MN 55802.