Eric Gotz Named NAHL Defenseman of the Year

Hermantown Native totaled 47 points in the leagues regular season

HERMANTOWN — 19 year old, Eric Gotz, of the Minnesota Wilderness is being recognized as NAHL defenseman of the year for the 2017–2018 season.

The Hermantown native led the league in scoring for all defenseman, with a total of 47 points in the 60 regular season games, ranking sixth among NAHL blueliners and that’s not all…

Looking at his stats from the 2016–2017 season, the Wilderness captain has made a 38 point improvement in the last year.