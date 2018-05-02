Essentia Health to Open West Duluth Urgent Care

The Clinic Will Open on May 7th

DULUTH, Minn. – Essentia Health announced today that they will be opening an Urgent Care at their West Duluth Clinic on May 7.

The new Urgent Care addition will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. seven days a week.

“Opening our Urgent Care in West Duluth shows how we are responding to the health care needs of the community,” says Paige Stager, who manages Urgent Care clinics at Essentia. “That makes this an extremely exciting project to be a part of.”

To better accommodate patients the clinic will also be extending their pharmacy hours from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week starting May 12.

“We have fabulous same-day primary care access for our West Duluth residents, but now it will be so nice to provide that same access on the weekends with Urgent Care,” says Nancy Dettle, who manages operations at the Clinic. “This will also benefit our patients, because their Urgent Care visits, along with any lab work or prescriptions will be included in their medical record.”

The West Duluth Clinic is located at 4212 Grand Avenue.