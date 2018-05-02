Female Wanted for Assault by Cloquet Police

Cloquet Police Department Seeking Public's Assistance

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a female wanted for assault.

Melissa Ann Defoe, 41, is wanted for felony 2nd degree assault.

Defoe is 5’6, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information you are asked to please call 911 or contact the Cloquet Police Department at 218-384-4185 or text TIP CLOQUETPD followed by your message to 888777.