High School Softball: Lady Lumberjacks With The Hot Bats

Cloquet defeats Duluth Marshall 18-0

DULUTH — In high school softball action, Cloquet faced Duluth Marshall at Wade Field Wednesday afternoon.

The Lumberjacks put up 6 runs in both the second and third innings. Josie Steen was on the mound for Cloquet, holding Duluth Marshall to only two hits and no runs.

Final Score: Cloquet 18, Duluth Marshall 0.