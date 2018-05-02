Meet A Young Entrepreneur, Mountain Biker and LSC’s Student-Athlete of the Year

Max also runs a media group and Max Organics, which provides produce to the local co-op.

DULUTH, Minn. – Every year Lake Superior College (LSC) recognizes students at an Honors Banquet for their hard work in their academics and in some cases on the bike trails.

For the 20th year in a row LSC is honoring a young student and this one wears many titles.

Max Fierek is a student, entrepreneur and avid mountain biker and now he’s LSC’s Student-Athlete of the Year.

“It’s really great for me to receive that award, because it’s just knowing that I’m getting recognized for all the time and effort I put into this,” said Fierek.

Fierek is just 18 years old.

Looking to get a head start, Max started taking college courses while in high school.

He’s always had his mind set on one thing.

“My goal was to complete my Associate of Arts by the time I graduated high school, which I have accomplished now this spring,” said Fierek.

Despite a busy schedule, Max still finds time for the sport he loves.

He even helped start the cycling team at LSC.

“I know there’s a lot of other people like me who love cycling and want to continue after high school and through college,” said Fierek.

Head Cycling Coach Greg Daw, has trained Max for the past year.

“Very ambitious and a great student, a great athlete, strong rider,” said Daw.

LSC cycling promotes a healthy lifestyle and encourages students to grow academically, socially and athletically.

On top of everything, in 2017 Max scored a national competitive title for his mountain biking.

“His performance really put LSC on the map,” said Daw.

Coach Daw says Max is a role model on and off the bike.

“He’s really a great ambassador for the sport of mountain biking here at LSC and the Twin Ports,” said Daw. “He really works tirelessly to promote the sport.”

“It’s just an amazing experience just to be able to go and compete with some of the best guys and girls in the country,” said Fierek.

Max says his family support has meant everything to him and they’ve been along for the ride.

As far as the future, Max plans to attend Western Washington University in the fall and study business marketing.