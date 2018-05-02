Proctor Speedway Revs Up For Season Of Mayhem

PROCTOR, Minn. – It’s time to get pumped up and get your mayhem on because the Proctor Speedway is ready for the 2018 season.

Speedway officials opened the track for “media day” Wednesday.

Practice races start this Sunday from noon until 4 p.m., which is free and open to the public.

“It’s a fun sport. We’d like to get more younger kids in there, and the people that are in there now — they have a great time,” said Michael Donnahue, president of the speedway.

The official first race day of the season is on Mother’s Day — May 13.

The first 100 moms will get a free flower from Engwalls.

Monster trucks will also be back this season, and of course the bus races!