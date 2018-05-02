Proctor Speedway Revving-up for the Season

PROCTOR, Minn.- With more race cars than ever before the proctor speedway is revving up for another season.

Enjoying the races has become a staple for generations of families. But in past years the weather has caused many cancelations, right now the muddy track is in less than ideal conditions. Officials are hoping the season will bring perfect racing weather.

“It’s a fun sport, we’d like to get more younger kids in there and the people that are in there now they have a great time,” Proctor Speedway president Michael Donnaue said.

This year Monster Trucks will take on the track. The first race of the season is May 13th.