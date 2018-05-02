Tunnel Cleaning Project to Begin Sunday

The Project is Scheduled for Evening Hours

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation has released their I-35 and Highway 61 tunnel cleaning schedules that will begin on Sunday.

The project is scheduled for evening hours to reduce traffic interference.

Cleaning schedule

The northbound tunnels on I-35 in Duluth will be cleaned Sunday, May 6, from 6 p.m. to Monday, May 7, 4:30 a.m.

The southbound tunnels on I-35 in Duluth will be cleaned Monday, May 7, 6 p.m. to Tuesday, May 8, 4:30 a.m.

Both directions of the Lafayette and Silver Cliff Tunnels will be cleaned Tuesday, May 8, 7 p.m. to Wednesday, May 9, 3:30 a.m.

MNDOT reminds motorists to watch for work zones and follow directions displayed on message boards.

For updates on road conditions you can visit www.511mn.org.