Brainerd Man Dies in Single Vehicle Crash

The Crash Remains Under Investigation
Site Staff

CASS COUNTY, Minn. – Cass County Sheriff’s responded to a report of a single vehicle crash this morning in the Gull River on the Gull Lake Dam Road.

When officers arrived on the scene they located a 2007 Chevy Silverado on its roof in the river.

The driver of the vehicle found deceased inside.

Authorities say the driver was a 22-year-old male from Brainerd; however his identity is being withheld pending notification of family members.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and the crash remains under investigation.

You Might Like