Brainerd Man Dies in Single Vehicle Crash

The Crash Remains Under Investigation

CASS COUNTY, Minn. – Cass County Sheriff’s responded to a report of a single vehicle crash this morning in the Gull River on the Gull Lake Dam Road.

When officers arrived on the scene they located a 2007 Chevy Silverado on its roof in the river.

The driver of the vehicle found deceased inside.

Authorities say the driver was a 22-year-old male from Brainerd; however his identity is being withheld pending notification of family members.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and the crash remains under investigation.