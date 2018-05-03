Brainerd Man Dies in Single Vehicle Crash
The Crash Remains Under Investigation
CASS COUNTY, Minn. – Cass County Sheriff’s responded to a report of a single vehicle crash this morning in the Gull River on the Gull Lake Dam Road.
When officers arrived on the scene they located a 2007 Chevy Silverado on its roof in the river.
The driver of the vehicle found deceased inside.
Authorities say the driver was a 22-year-old male from Brainerd; however his identity is being withheld pending notification of family members.
An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and the crash remains under investigation.