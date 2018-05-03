Duluth Playhouse’s Family Theatre Performs Dr. Seuss Classic

The Cat in the Hat Performances are Saturdays and Sundays

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Playhouse is performing a children’s classic this month.

Two actors from “The Cat in the Hat” stopped by to chat about the work that’s been put into the production.

The performance follows the Dr. Seuss story when The Cat in the Hat visits Sally and her brother on a gloomy day.

The shows will be weekends May 5-20 on Saturdays at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

To learn more or purchase tickets head to duluthplayhouse.org.