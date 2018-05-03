Fatal car Accident in Lakewood Township

The Incident Remains Under Investigation

DULUTH,Minn. – St. Louis County Deputies responded to a single vehicle car accident yesterday afternoon.

Authorities say the vehicle driven by 76-year-old Frank Zatocil of Duluth left the roadway on West Tischer Road eventually striking a downed tree.

Deputies attempted to revive Zatocil but were unsuccessful.

Alcohol containers were present at the scene; however it is unknown at this time if Zatocil suffered a medical emergency causing the crash or if alcohol was a contributing factor.

The incident remains under investigation.