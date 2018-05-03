Fatal car Accident in Lakewood Township
The Incident Remains Under Investigation
DULUTH,Minn. – St. Louis County Deputies responded to a single vehicle car accident yesterday afternoon.
Authorities say the vehicle driven by 76-year-old Frank Zatocil of Duluth left the roadway on West Tischer Road eventually striking a downed tree.
Deputies attempted to revive Zatocil but were unsuccessful.
Alcohol containers were present at the scene; however it is unknown at this time if Zatocil suffered a medical emergency causing the crash or if alcohol was a contributing factor.
The incident remains under investigation.