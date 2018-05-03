Former Bulldog Headed to the Pros

UMD linebacker, Zach Bassuener, set to attend Vikings and Bills mini camps

DULUTH — Over the past few years, more and more NFL athletes have been produced by division two programs. The most well known here in Minnesota is current Vikings receiver and Minnesota State Mankato product, Adam Theilen.

But there’s other examples as well, such as Denfeld native CJ Ham and now hopfully, former UMD linebacker, Zach Bassuener who is set to appear in both the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills rookie mini camps.

Bassuener made his name as a vicious pass rusher…

accumulating just over 20 sacks in his career.

“You know when I got moved from safety to outside linebacker after my freshman year, it was something that I told myself I wanted to be great at, I want to be one of the best in the country, best in the conference, and I’ve proven that through my years” said Bausseuner.

And with a renowned defensive mind like Mike Zimmer at the Vikings helm, the Wisconsin native will be getting his professional feet wet in the best way possible.

“No matter where the vikings think they’re going to put me, whether it be on linebacker or off the line linebacker, I’m going to give it 100% and show that I belong to be there.”