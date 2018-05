Fresh Fish Tacos with Bucktales Cantina & Grill

Cooking Connection: Fish Tacos

SUPERIOR, Wis. – For this week’s Cooking Connection, Bucktales Cantina & Grill Owner Dee Morales made fish tacos.

Bucktales is located a half-mile from Pattison State Park at 6098 South State Road 35, Superior, WI.

For Cinco De Mayo te restaurant will have live music, and taco and drink specials.

The restaurant can be reached at (715) 394-4181, or visited on their Facebook page.