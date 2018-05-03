Health Expert Shares the Psychological Impact Husky Energy Explosion May Have On Someone

Experts say you should look for signs or symptoms and if they aren't resolved within a month after an event like this you're advised to seek professional help.

DULUTH, Minn. – The impact of a traumatic event like the Husky Energy explosion in Superior can have serious psychological effects on a person.

Health experts know young children may sometimes begin to act out or show regressive behaviors after events like this.

There is also potential for teens to indulge in risky behaviors and turn to drugs or alcohol.

Anyone who saw the explosion can have a difficult time coping and even suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.

“It’s a little different for everyone. Some people get great comfort talking about it, maybe gathering with others who went through the experience talking about it; not everybody does. there’s no right or wrong way to do it,” said St. Luke’s Hospital Therapist Annie Leusman.

