“Horses in Your Neighborhood” Invites Public into Barns

DULUTH, Minn. – A group of local equestrians has been working continuously to make riding horses a part of regular recreation in the Northland.

This weekend the Duluth Area Horse Trail Alliance is hosting Horses in Your Neighborhood.

This is a free event to teach about horses, horse care and horse activities.

It’s being held on Sunday, May 6 from 1 – 3:30 p.m. at five barns in Cloquet, Esko and Duluth.

There will be opportunities to meet, pet and brush horses; see horses maneuver an obstacle course, learn about therapeutic riding, and more.

Each “Open Barn” will offer different activities.

Sturdy, mud-proof boots or shoes are required. Youth groups are welcome and no fee or pre-registration required.

DAHTA is a non-profit organization to develop, maintain, preserve and protect local horse trails for equestrian use, and also educate the public.

Participating barns:

River Ranch Arena: 41 Juntunen Road, Esko (Boarding & Training)

Serenity Farms: 1885 Connors Road, Cloquet (Mounted Posse Obstacle Course)

North Country RIDE: 180 Hatinen Road, Esko (Therapeutic Riding)

West Amity Stables: 315 Carroll Street, Duluth (Boarding, Training & Teaching)

Seeds of Hope Ranch: 3974 W. Pioneer Road, Duluth (Reaching out to Youth & Community)

The group is also hosting a Spring Horse Sensory Clinic this month.

It’s being held May 12 and 13 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Serenity Farms in Cloquet.

This is for horse owners to bring their horses for desensitizing to “spooky” things and get them ready for trail riding.