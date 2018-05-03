“Horses in Your Neighborhood” Invites Public into Barns

Natalie Froistad

DULUTH, Minn. – A group of local equestrians has been working continuously to make riding horses a part of regular recreation in the Northland.

This weekend the Duluth Area Horse Trail Alliance is hosting Horses in Your Neighborhood.

This is a free event to teach about horses, horse care and horse activities.

It’s being held on Sunday, May 6 from 1 – 3:30 p.m. at five barns in Cloquet, Esko and Duluth.

There will be opportunities to meet, pet and brush horses; see horses maneuver an obstacle course, learn about therapeutic riding, and more.

Each “Open Barn” will offer different activities.

Sturdy, mud-proof boots or shoes are required. Youth groups are welcome and no fee or pre-registration required.

DAHTA is a non-profit organization to develop, maintain, preserve and protect local horse trails for equestrian use, and also educate the public.

Participating barns:

  • River Ranch Arena: 41 Juntunen Road, Esko (Boarding & Training)
  • Serenity Farms: 1885 Connors Road, Cloquet (Mounted Posse Obstacle Course)
  • North Country RIDE: 180 Hatinen Road, Esko (Therapeutic Riding)
  • West Amity Stables: 315 Carroll Street, Duluth (Boarding, Training & Teaching)
  • Seeds of Hope Ranch: 3974 W. Pioneer Road, Duluth (Reaching out to Youth & Community)

The group is also hosting a Spring Horse Sensory Clinic this month.

It’s being held May 12 and 13 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Serenity Farms in Cloquet.

This is for horse owners to bring their horses for desensitizing to “spooky” things and get them ready for trail riding.

Related Post

Volunteers Needed to Ring Bells this Holiday Seaso...
Enjoying the Partially Frozen Lake Superior
Evening Update: 3-7-2018
Following Along on Local Judge’s Morning Com...

You Might Like