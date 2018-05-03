Husky Energy Continues to Receive Claims

DULUTH, Minn. – According to Husky Energy officials, out of the approximately 750 claims they have received following the explosion at the refinery very few of those claims have involved injury.

Most of the claims they have received are for expenses that were incurred during the evacuation and for lost income.

Husky says liability waivers are only required if you were injured physically and only once a settlement has been reached with the victim.

If you need to contact Husky for any claims you have you can call 1-855-527-5002 for more information.