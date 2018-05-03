Lake Superior Brewing Company Now Canning Beer

Brewers tell us buying canned beer rather than bottles, has perks.

DULUTH, Minn.- For the first time ever craft beer lovers will be able to grab beers from the oldest microbrewery in Minnesota in cans.

The canning line is up and running at the Lake Superior Brewing Company, filling nearly 800 cases in just one day. In past years canning hasn’t been considered due to space concerns. But dreams came to reality today thanks to a portable canning line from the cities. Brewers say canned beer opens up more opportunities.

“Its ability to bring it into parks, for me is the main thing, you can’t bring glass everywhere so it’s a little lighter as well, easier to tote around,” head brewer Dale Kleinschmidt said.

Brewers are bringing back the Mesabi Red Ale and the Kayak Kolsch. The ales will hit the shelves on Monday.