Large Fire at Cloquet Interiors

Firefighters are on Scene

Photo Credit: Ann Marie

CLOQUET, Minn. – A large fire has broken out at Cloquet Interiors off of Highway 33 in Cloquet.

The Cloquet Police Department has announced that Highway 33 north of Cloquet between Adam Street and English Road is now closed.

The Cloquet Fire Department and other area fire departments are on-scene.

At this time they are requesting commuters to use alternative routes such as English Road or other roads east of Highway 33.

This fire is ongoing and we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.