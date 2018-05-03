National Day of Pray Honors Those Affected by the Husky Refinery Explosion

This year the tradition in Superior was different than the past.

SUPERIOR, Wis,- The U.S. National Day of Prayer is May 3rd and in Superior, the ceremony differed from years past.

Community members gave special prayers for those affected by the Husky Refinery Explosion. Mayor Jim Paine joined in remembering what some are calling a traumatic experience. As we’ve seen over the past week Superior residents are reaching out to one another offering support, if someone is struggling after the explosion. The prayer service is a great example of the city’s support system. Songs of hopefulness, faith, and community echoed outside of the Douglas County Courthouse all afternoon. In the aftermath of the explosion, this service has a different tone. Mayor Jim Paine was introduced as a local hero and thanked for his communication during a tough time for Superior. But the Mayor also wanted to be sure and praise the actions of all the first responders.

“I’m thankful that we have people in our community that have prayed and gathered together to pray over the tragedy that happened at the Husky Refinery,” Child Evangelism Fellowship employee David Ratajek said.

For over 60 years celebrating the National Day of Prayer has been a tradition in Superior. Organizers host prayer events outside the courthouse not only because of its central location but for prayer to lift up the local government.

“We believe that’s where the wisdom, the discerning and guiding is and how to govern correctly,” Superior National Prayer Day Coordinator Rose Ligman said.

Coordinators also believe it is important for community members to support one another and care for those in need. The gathering was not only a chance for the community to pray together but also an opportunity to listen to one another.