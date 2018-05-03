Saints March Into Round 2 of UMAC Softball Championship

St Scholastica beat Crown College Thursday, advancing to second round of championship

DULUTH — The fight for the UMAC Championship title began Thursday. St. Scholastica faced Crown and for the majority of the game it was tied.

But then, in the bottom of the sixth, the Saints strung together three at bats with RBI’s from Josie Fouree, Arianna Cremers, and Alexa Bremer.

Final, Saints 5, Crown 4.

The Saints play again Friday with hopes of advancing to the Championship game, Saturday.