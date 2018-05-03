Smoke From Cloquet Interiors Fire Moves North Over Cloquet and Esko

The Cloquet Fire Department says there were a few buildings involved in the fire.

CLOQUET, Minn. – A long standing business in Cloquet goes up in flames and caused road closures as the Cloquet Fire Department responded to the fire.

It happened earlier this afternoon around 4 p.m. at Cloquet Interiors, a flooring and carpeting business, which happens to be located near gas stations.

Driving into Cloquet you could see the smoke from miles away.

And because of the wind conditions there’s a smoke advisory for residents in the northern half of Cloquet and Esko.

The fire was so intense police closed off Highway 33 north of Cloquet between Adam Street and English Road and redirected traffic.

Several units arrived on scene including the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and other area fire departments to contain the fire.

Employees at Cloquet Interiors tell me the family owned business was open for more than 60 years and it’s a total loss.

They also say there were no injuries.

Some of those employees worked there for several years and say this is a devastating loss.

Fire crews plan to use heavy machinery to breach the building to track the fire inside, which might increase the smoke plumes on Thursday night.

We don’t have any word on what started the fire but we will have that for you as soon as the information is available.