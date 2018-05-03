Students Pitch City Plans to Local Officials

The plans could be used for future city projects.

DULUTH, Minn.- Students at the University of Minnesota Duluth have been brainstorming ways to utilize plots in the city.

Art history students are sharing their vision for redesigning the lots around Essentia Health and the former Cobb Elementary School. Their plans were pitched to the City Planning Commission and could be incorporated in future city projects.

“The fact that it might actually affect the city of Duluth is really cool and that actually drives us to make a better product,” UMD student Michael Sawdey said.

Students created their own brand logos and even 3D models of their plans. One group tells us they vision the Cobb School site to be geared around biking, to keep up with Duluth’s active environment.